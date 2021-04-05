search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

17th-Century Gold Bracelet Unearthed in India

Monday, April 5, 2021

NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a gold bracelet estimated to be more than 300 years old was unearthed at Raigad, a hillfort constructed in western India on the Deccan Plateau by Chhatrapati Shivaji, who made the site the capital of the Maratha Empire in 1674. “The site where the bangle has been found was possibly a house of a senior ranking soldier,” said MP Raje Bhosale of the Raigad Development Authority. Other recent discoveries at the fort include pottery, coins, and a lead bullet. To read about eighteenth-century unexploded rockets found in a well at southern India's Nagara Fort, go to "Well, Well."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America