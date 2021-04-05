17th-Century Gold Bracelet Unearthed in India

Monday, April 5, 2021

NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a gold bracelet estimated to be more than 300 years old was unearthed at Raigad, a hillfort constructed in western India on the Deccan Plateau by Chhatrapati Shivaji, who made the site the capital of the Maratha Empire in 1674. “The site where the bangle has been found was possibly a house of a senior ranking soldier,” said MP Raje Bhosale of the Raigad Development Authority. Other recent discoveries at the fort include pottery, coins, and a lead bullet. To read about eighteenth-century unexploded rockets found in a well at southern India's Nagara Fort, go to "Well, Well."