Gothic Cellar Uncovered in Slovakia

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

TRNAVA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a cellar measuring about 52 feet long and 20 feet wide was uncovered on Halenárska Street in western Slovakia’s city of Trnava by archaeologists who were investigating the site ahead of the construction of a new park. “The cellar consists of three arches with a Gothic rib vault made up of bricks,” said archaeologist Andrej Žitňan. Halenárska Street is one of the city’s oldest streets and was known for its palaces. This cellar is thought to have been constructed around 1400, Žitňan added. Local officials are considering reconstructing the cellar as part of the new recreation zone. For more on Gothic architecture, go to "World Roundup: France."