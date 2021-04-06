search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Gothic Cellar Uncovered in Slovakia

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Slovakia Gothic CellarTRNAVA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a cellar measuring about 52 feet long and 20 feet wide was uncovered on Halenárska Street in western Slovakia’s city of Trnava by archaeologists who were investigating the site ahead of the construction of a new park. “The cellar consists of three arches with a Gothic rib vault made up of bricks,” said archaeologist Andrej Žitňan. Halenárska Street is one of the city’s oldest streets and was known for its palaces. This cellar is thought to have been constructed around 1400, Žitňan added. Local officials are considering reconstructing the cellar as part of the new recreation zone. For more on Gothic architecture, go to "World Roundup: France."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America