search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Neolithic City Wall Unearthed in Central China

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

HUBEI PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a section of wall and a moat estimated to be 5,200 years old have been unearthed at the Fenghuangzui site in central China. “The discovery gave us a basic idea about the ancient city’s rise and demise,” said archaeologist Shan Siwei. The excavation also revealed the remains of houses, pits, ditches, tombs, and pottery. “Based on the construction style and unearthed items, we believe the site used to be a regional center in the past and also served important military functions,” Shan added. To read about a 13,500-year-old bird sculpture found in Henan, go to "Oldest Chinese Artwork," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Amazing True Story of Nathan Harrison

The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions

Letter from Chihuahua

Digs & Discoveries

An Enduring Design

The Mummies Return

A Dutiful Roman Soldier

In Full Plume

Joust Like a King

Temple of Heaven

Lady Killer

More Vesuvius Victims

Flower Child

Tyrrhenian Traders

Off the Grid

Around the World

Neanderthal burial practices, Mexican marigold, Levantine bananas, and defending a Phoenician colony

Artifact

Ancient athletic accoutrements

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America