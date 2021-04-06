Neolithic City Wall Unearthed in Central China

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

HUBEI PROVINCE, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a section of wall and a moat estimated to be 5,200 years old have been unearthed at the Fenghuangzui site in central China. “The discovery gave us a basic idea about the ancient city’s rise and demise,” said archaeologist Shan Siwei. The excavation also revealed the remains of houses, pits, ditches, tombs, and pottery. “Based on the construction style and unearthed items, we believe the site used to be a regional center in the past and also served important military functions,” Shan added. To read about a 13,500-year-old bird sculpture found in Henan, go to "Oldest Chinese Artwork," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.