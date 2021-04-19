search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Which Skills Were Valued in Early Neolithic Europe?

Monday, April 19, 2021

YORK, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of York, a recent review of stone tools recovered from early Neolithic cemeteries across Europe suggests that men and women were buried with different sorts of implements, and may have therefore performed different work-related activities during their lifetimes. Archaeologist Penny Bickle said that tools found in women’s graves were used to work animal skins, while men’s tools were associated with hunting and conflict. Bickle suggests the differences in tools reflect the variety of skills needed by members of the community. The presence of the tools in the graves is evidence of the value given to all of the jobs, she added. The study also detected regional differences, in that in the east, the grave objects suggest that women moved around more than men, and all were adorned with shells and jewelry. In the west, the grave objects indicate that men were more mobile and likely to have been hunters. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America