Possible Bronze Age Tomb Discovered in Ireland

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

COUNTY KERRY, IRELAND—According to an RTÉ report, a farmer discovered a possible Bronze Age tomb on private land in southwestern Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula. The intact grave, known as a wedge tomb, was lined and topped with stone. It contained human bone and a smooth, oval-shaped stone, which has been removed for safekeeping during the investigation. “Given its location, orientation and the existence of the large slab your initial thought is this is a Bronze Age tomb,” said archaeologist Mícheál Ó Coileáin. “But the design of this particular tomb is not like any of the other Bronze Age burial sites we have here.” Much of the tomb remains underground. Further investigation could help researchers pin down its age, explained archaeologist Breandán Ó Cíobháin. To read about Irish metallurgy some 4,000 years ago, go to "Bronze Age Ireland's Taste in Gold."

