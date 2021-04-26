search
Traces of Bronze Age Village Discovered in Switzerland

Monday, April 26, 2021

ZÜRICH, SWITZERLAND—Swissinfo.ch reports that traces of a Bronze Age village were found under a thick layer of mud and 13 feet of water in central Switzerland’s Lake Lucerne during pipeline construction. Researchers from Zürich’s underwater archaeology department recovered five pieces of pottery and about 30 stilts that would have supported houses positioned on the lake’s edge some 3,000 years ago. The settlement suggests that the area was inhabited about 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. To read about gauging historical lead pollution levels from an ice core taken from a Swiss glacier, go to "History in Ice."

