Early Roman Settlement Discovered in Bulgaria

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

SINAGOVTSI, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that a previously unknown Roman settlement dating to the first century B.C. was discovered ahead of highway construction in northwestern Bulgaria by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Zdravko Dimitrov. The site, which is located near the mouth of the Vidbol River, lies midway between the Roman colony of Ratiaria to the southwest and the fortified Roman city of Bononia to the north. Among the earliest Roman buildings, the team uncovered a perfectly preserved complex with three kilns. Artifacts recovered at the site include silver coins dated from the first century B.C. through the first century A.D., bronze brooches, and a silver and bronze earring. Traces of Thracian, medieval, and Ottoman occupation were also uncovered. To read about the gravestone of a Roman soldier unearthed in northwestern Bulgaria, go to "A Dutiful Roman Soldier."