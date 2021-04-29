Medieval Sword Unearthed in Poland

Thursday, April 29, 2021

OLSZTYN, POLAND—A medieval sword, metal pieces of a scabbard and a belt, and two knives that would have been worn on the belt were discovered in northern Poland by a metal detectorist who donated the artifacts to the Museum of the Battle of Grunwald, according to a Live Science report. The sword may have been used in the battle, which was fought on July 15, 1410 between a Polish-Lithuanian army of 39,000 troops and 27,000 troops of the Knights of the Teutonic Order. The Knights’ loss led to the decline of their power in the region. Szymon Drej of the Museum of the Battle of Grunwald said that conservation and study of the sword could reveal the social status of its owner. Museum researchers will also examine the site where the sword was found. To read more about arms used in conflicts of the past, including medieval battles, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World."