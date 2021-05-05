search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Cache of 1,500-Year-Old Gold Pendants Found in Norway

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

ØSTFOLD, NORWAY—Science Norway reports that seven gold pendants, or bracteates, estimated to be 1,500 years old have been unearthed in southeastern Norway by archaeologists Jessica Leigh McGraw, Margrete Figenschou Simonsen, and Magne Samdal of the University of Oslo Museum of Cultural History. Such pendants, they explained, were inspired by medallions from the Roman Empire. In Scandinavia, the portrait of the emperor was replaced with Norse gods and Germanic-style animal figures. Bracteates could be worn as jewelry, or offered as votive gifts to the gods. This cache may have been buried as an offering in the sixth century A.D., at a time when volcanic eruptions led to thick ash clouds, lack of sunshine, and crop failures. To read about a recently discovered Viking temple, go to "Around the World: Norway."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America