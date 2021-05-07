search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Mary Rose Crew Members Examined

Friday, May 7, 2021

Mary RoseCARDIFF, WALES—The Guardian reports that a team of researchers from Cardiff University, the Mary Rose Trust, HM Naval Base, and the British Geological Survey’s National Environmental Isotope Facility examined the remains of eight sailors recovered from the wreckage of Mary Rose, a Tudor warship that sank in the Solent on July 19, 1545, in a battle with French ships. The positions of the remains in the wreckage, and artifacts found near them, suggest they included an officer, an archer, a royal archer, a carpenter, a gentleman, a cook, and a purser. Multi-isotope analysis of the sailors’ teeth indicates three of these sailors were not British. Two may have grown up in southern Europe, and the third in North Africa—perhaps in southern Tunisia, the Atlas Mountains, or Morocco. The researchers concluded that the Tudor navy may have been more diverse than previously thought. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Royal Society Open Science. For more, go to "History's 10 Greatest Wrecks...Mary Rose and Vasa."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America