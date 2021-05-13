Early Bronze Age Burials Uncovered in Istanbul

Thursday, May 13, 2021

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that archaeological investigation in Istanbul ahead of the construction of a subway station near the European shore of the Bosphorus uncovered burials dated to between 3500 and 3000 B.C. Archaeologist Mehmet Ali Polat said some 80 burials were recovered among a series of kurgans and rows of stones. “A total of 75 of these 82 tombs belong to cremation, that is, bodies buried by burning,” he added. “Seven of them were direct burials.” Two terracotta figurines were recovered from one of the burials. Polat explained that symbols on the figurines have been identified as runic alphabet symbols from Romania’s Vinca culture, suggesting early Bronze Age migration and trade between Anatolia and the Balkans. To read about a Bronze Age settlement in southeastern Turkey that was suddenly destroyed more than 3,500 years ago, go to "The Wrath of the Hittites."