Possible Cairn Discovered in Ireland

Monday, May 17, 2021

COUNTY LAOIS, IRELAND—The Irish Times reports that a cairn has been discovered at the top of a hill in Ireland’s southern Midlands Region by Gerry Moloney and Shane McGrath, two volunteers who spotted the site on Google Earth imagery, hiked up the hill to confirm the presence of the mound of rough stones, and reported it to Ireland’s National Monuments Service. Research at the site is needed to determine the age of the Coolnacarrick Cairn, which is situated in a scrub-covered woodland. “The views from the cairn over County Laois and surrounding counties are exceptional but somewhat interfered with by the surrounding scrub and gorse,” Moloney said. To read about archaeological sites in Ireland ranging from the Neolithic to the late medieval period, go to "Off the Grid: Rathcroghan, Ireland."