search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Possible Cairn Discovered in Ireland

Monday, May 17, 2021

COUNTY LAOIS, IRELAND—The Irish Times reports that a cairn has been discovered at the top of a hill in Ireland’s southern Midlands Region by Gerry Moloney and Shane McGrath, two volunteers who spotted the site on Google Earth imagery, hiked up the hill to confirm the presence of the mound of rough stones, and reported it to Ireland’s National Monuments Service. Research at the site is needed to determine the age of the Coolnacarrick Cairn, which is situated in a scrub-covered woodland. “The views from the cairn over County Laois and surrounding counties are exceptional but somewhat interfered with by the surrounding scrub and gorse,” Moloney said. To read about archaeological sites in Ireland ranging from the Neolithic to the late medieval period, go to "Off the Grid: Rathcroghan, Ireland."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America