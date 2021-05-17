search
3,000-Year-Old Drill Bit Workshop Uncovered in Vietnam

Monday, May 17, 2021

DAK LAK, VIETNAM—Vietnam Plus reports that a 3,000-year-old drill bit workshop has been found at the Thac Hai archaeological site, which is located in the Central Highlands region of Vietnam, by researchers from Vietnam’s National Museum of History and the Dak Lak Museum. The drill bits had meticulously sharpened edges and polished surfaces, and may have been used to make jewelry, the researchers explained. A grave at the site yielded the remains of a man who had been buried with ceramic vases, pestles, axes, and drill bits. To read about 3,500-year-old stone tools found in Vietnam, go to "World Roundup: Vietnam."

