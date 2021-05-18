search
Roman Rural Bath Complex Discovered in Spain

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

CÁDIZ, SPAIN—According to an EFE report, shifting sand dunes on southwestern Spain’s Trafalgar Cape have revealed a Roman bath complex. The 2,000-year-old walls, complete with openings for walls and windows, stand about 13 feet tall. Darío Bernal of the University of Cádiz said the baths may have been built for workers who farmed fish and salted them along the nearby coastline. The nearby Roman town of Baelo Claudia was known for its production and exported of fermented fish sauce, he explained. To read about a Visigothic capital city that was built in central Spain amid the final collapse of the Roman Empire, go to "The Visigoths' Imperial Ambitions."

Recent Issues


