search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Apse Dated to Third Century B.C. Uncovered in Istanbul

Friday, May 21, 2021

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that a semicircular structure dated to the third century B.C. has been uncovered at the site of the Haydarpașa train station in Istanbul, which is located on the Asian side of the Bosporus. Archaeologist Mehmet Ali Polat said the region was once the northwestern port for the ancient city of Chalcedon. This apsidal structure is thought to have been used as a sacred space, but the investigation has also uncovered traces of a large building that may have served as a warehouse, and a group of buildings that may have been a small summer palace, he explained. To read about Byzantine shipwrecks unearthed in Turkey, go to "The Price of a Warship."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America