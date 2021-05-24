Medieval Chapel Found Under Floor of Baroque Church in Malta

Monday, May 24, 2021

QRENDI, MALTA—The Independent Malta reports that the remains of a chapel thought to date to the late medieval period were found under the floor of the current Madonna tal-Hniena Church, which was built in the seventeenth century in southern Malta. The archaeological site was found during an investigation conducted by Malta’s Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and the Restoration Directorate. Additional archaeological deposits were found under the medieval church’s foundations. Additional research will focus on dating the chapel and identifying how the site was used before the chapel was constructed. To read about an ancient shipwreck discovered off the Maltese coast, go to "World Roundup: Malta."