Ancient Stone Lintels Repatriated to Thailand

Thursday, May 27, 2021

BANGKOK, THAILAND—The Bangkok Post reports that U.S. officials handed over two stone lintels thought to have been stolen from Thailand’s Prasat Khao Lon and Prasat Nong Hong archaeological sites in the early 1960s to the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles this week. The lintels had been displayed at the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, and will be exhibited in the main hall at Bangkok National Museum after they are examined. To read about a territorial dispute over a Khmer temple on the Thai-Cambodian border, go to "Letter from Cambodia: The Battle Over Preah Vihear."