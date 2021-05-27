A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Medieval Wall Unearthed in Estonia
Thursday, May 27, 2021
HAAPSALU, ESTONIA—ERR News reports that a substantial medieval wall has been uncovered in western Estonia’s town of Haapsalu. The wall, which is located near the town’s current beach promenade, would have run along the north side of the settlement in the fourteenth century. Remnants of the original thirteenth-century wall were found underneath it, according to archaeologist Anton Pärn. The walls were well preserved because later walls were built on top of them, he added. Pottery fragments dated to the thirteenth century were also recovered. To read about Viking boat burials on an Estonian island, go to "The First Vikings."
Advertisement
Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle
In tune with the times
Advertisement
Advertisement