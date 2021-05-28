2,000-Year-Old Intact Tomb Discovered in Malta

Friday, May 28, 2021

ZABBAR, MALTA—Malta Today reports that workers discovered an intact 2,000-year-old Punic tomb in southeastern Malta while expanding a local drainage network. The tomb contained urns holding the cremated remains of an adult and a young child. An amphora, an oil lamp, a glass perfume bottle, and other pottery vessels were also recovered. To read about another discovery in Malta, go to "World Roundup: Malta."