search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient Curse Jar from Athenian Agora Analyzed

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Athens Curse JarATHENS, GREECE—Jessica Lamont of Yale University has analyzed a ceramic jar holding the bones of a young chicken discovered in 2006 near several burned pyres that contained animal remains under the floor of the Classical Commercial Building of the Agora in Athens, according to a Live Science report. Lamont said the 2,300-year-old jar had been gouged with a large iron nail and inscribed with the names of more than 55 people and the words “we bind.” The inscriptions were written with a stylus by at least two people with knowledge of how to cast a powerful curse, Lamont explained. She thinks the number of intended victims suggests they may have been witnesses and family members involved in an impending lawsuit concerning the industrial building where the jar was found, but she also noted that several factions were fighting in Athens at the time in the wake of the death of Alexander the Great in 323 B.C. The young chicken’s twisted and pierced head and pierced lower legs may have been intended to incapacitate the people named on the jar, Lamont surmised. To read about lead curse tablets recovered from a well in ancient Athens' Kerameikos cemetery, go to "The Cursing Well."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Ancient Tax Time

Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

You Are How You Cook

After the Fall

Consider the Craniums

Ship of Ivory

Money Talks

Heads of the Family

Mistaken Identity

Beast Masters

Swan Songs

A Welsh Ancestor

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

A Twin Burial

Off the Grid

Around the World

Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle

Artifact

In tune with the times

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America