A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Additional Burials Found at Mass Grave Site in Tulsa
Friday, June 4, 2021
TULSA, OKLAHOMA—State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck announced that three additional burials were found at the site of a mass grave at Oklahoma’s Oaklawn Cemetery, according to a KJRH News report. The mass grave is thought to hold the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, according to old funeral home records. An estimated 300 people were killed and 800 wounded on May 31 and June 1 when a white mob attacked businesses, homes, and churches in the area of Tulsa’s prosperous Black Wall Street. DNA testing of the remains will be conducted, Stackelbeck added. For more, go to "The Tulsa Race Riot."
Advertisement
Chumash currency, resisting the Russians in Alaska, conversing with Osiris, and an Aztec golden eagle
In tune with the times
Advertisement
Advertisement