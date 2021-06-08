Possible Traces of 4,500-Year-Old Cabin Found in China

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

CHENGDU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that possible traces of a cabin made of bamboo and mud some 4,500 years ago have been uncovered at the Baodun Ancient Town site in southwest China. Tang Miao of the Chengdu Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute said that the six pieces of carbonized bamboo show that bamboo and mud structures were built on the Chengdu Plain earlier than had been previously thought. Pottery, stoneware, and possible traces of rice paddies were also unearthed, he added. To read about another recent archaeological discovery in China, go to "Around the World: China."