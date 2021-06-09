search
Search for Lost Settlement of Sarabay Yields Site in Florida

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Florida Sarabay SiteJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA—According to a statement released by the University of North Florida, a team of researchers has uncovered the remains of a possible settlement in northeastern Florida that could be the Mocama-speaking Timucua community of Sarabay. French and Spanish chroniclers described Timucuan communities as having wooden palisade walls, houses, public buildings, and granaries. The researchers have uncovered Spanish pottery, locally produced pottery, and items made from bone, stone, and shell, in addition to fragments of burned corn cobs. The researchers are continuing to look for evidence of dwellings and public architecture. To read about the engineering projects of Florida's Calusa Indians, go to "Around the World: Florida."

