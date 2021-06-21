search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,800-Year-Old Castle Found in Eastern Turkey

Monday, June 21, 2021

VAN, TURKEY—According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, traces of a 2,800-year-old castle have been uncovered on a mountain in eastern Turkey by a team of researchers led by Rafet Çavușoǧlu of Van Yüzüncü University. Ceramics at the site and limestone and sandstone used to construct the walls helped Çavușoǧlu and his team date the castle, which was used into the medieval period. “This castle is a very important discovery for us,” he said. To read about the mysterious, 11,000-year-old stone circles of Göbekli Tepe in what is now Turkey, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America