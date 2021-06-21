2,800-Year-Old Castle Found in Eastern Turkey

Monday, June 21, 2021

VAN, TURKEY—According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, traces of a 2,800-year-old castle have been uncovered on a mountain in eastern Turkey by a team of researchers led by Rafet Çavușoǧlu of Van Yüzüncü University. Ceramics at the site and limestone and sandstone used to construct the walls helped Çavușoǧlu and his team date the castle, which was used into the medieval period. “This castle is a very important discovery for us,” he said. To read about the mysterious, 11,000-year-old stone circles of Göbekli Tepe in what is now Turkey, go to "Last Stand of the Hunter-Gatherers?"