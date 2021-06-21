German Citizens Repatriate Artifacts to Mexico

Monday, June 21, 2021

BERLIN, GERMANY—DW reports that more than 30 pre-Columbian artifacts have been handed over to Mexico’s embassy in Germany. “Two German citizens approached our embassy in Berlin to express their interest in returning archaeological pieces that were in the possession of their families,” said Alejandro Celorio, legal consultant to Mexico’s foreign minister. According to a statement released by Mexico’s Culture Ministry, the items include a three-legged Maya vessel, an Olmec-style anthropomorphic mask carved from stone, and other bowls and figurines. To read more about the Olmec city of Tres Zapotes, go to "Kings of Cooperation."