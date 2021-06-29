Roman Sarcophagus Unearthed in Bath, England

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

BATH, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a renovation project revealed stone walls, a Roman sarcophagus, and a cremation burial in Bathwick Roman Cemetery, which is located in the center of southwest England’s city of Bath. The remains of two people were found inside the coffin—one individual had been laid in a prone position, with the second laid at the feet of the first. Small red and blue beads, and a pot that may have held a food offering, were also recovered. “Having a human skeleton directly associated with a coffin is a rarity and to have this one associated with a probably votive offering and a nearby human cremation, allows a very rare glimpse into funerary practices in the region almost two millennia ago,” said archaeologist Kelly Madigan. Testing of the bones may offer information about the health and lives of the people of Roman Bath, she added. To read about the discovery of tile flooring from Bath's Norman-era cathedral, go to "Bath Tiles."