Eighth-Century Imperial Structure Uncovered in Japan

NARA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that archaeologists from the Nara National Research Institute for Cultural Properties uncovered traces of one of the largest buildings ever found at Heijokyu palace, the imperial residence from about A.D. 710 to 794. The rectangular structure measured some 90 feet long and 40 feet wide. Fifty pits within the structure are thought to have held pillars that supported the building. The style of roof tiles recovered from these pits suggest the building stood from about 749 to 770, during the reign of Koken, a female emperor. “I believe the [discovered] structure was her living space,” said Akihiro Watanabe of Nara University. To read about hidden Buddhist paintings that may date to the Asuka period (A.D. 492–710), go to "Around the World: Japan."