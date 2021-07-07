search
Pocketknife Uncovered at Colonial Fort in Michigan

Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Michigan Michilimackinac PocketknifeMACKINAW CITY, MICHIGAN—MLive reports that Lynn Evans of Mackinac State Historic Parks and her colleagues discovered a 3.5-inch-long pocketknife, or clasp knife, in a root cellar of the Southeast Rowhouse at Colonial Michilimackinac. The fort, which has been reconstructed, was established by French traders along northern Michigan’s Straits of Mackinac in 1715. Evans said that researchers do not yet know how old the knife may be, or if it was brought to the fort by the French or the British, who took it over after their French and Indian War victory in 1769. For more on the French and Indian War, go to "Letter from Lake George: Exploring the Great Warpath."

