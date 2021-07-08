Bronze Age Burials Found in Sandbox in Poland

Thursday, July 8, 2021

TUCHOLA ŻARSKA, POLAND—Children uncovered Bronze Age burials while digging in a sandy playground in southwestern Poland, according to a report in The First News. Local archaeology inspector Marcin Kosowicz said that the burial urns are thought to belong to the Lusatian culture and date between 1100 and 700 B.C. “The removal of a considerable part of humus took place during the leveling of the ground for the construction of the playing field with heavy equipment,” Kosowicz explained. The burials were therefore very close to the surface of the ground when the children began to play. Some of the burial urns had been damaged by the construction project, he added. The burials may be linked to a nearby Bronze Age archaeological site. To read about a Lusatian cemetery with more than 150 graves, go to "World Roundup: Poland."