search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Bronze Age Burials Found in Sandbox in Poland

Thursday, July 8, 2021

TUCHOLA ŻARSKA, POLAND—Children uncovered Bronze Age burials while digging in a sandy playground in southwestern Poland, according to a report in The First News. Local archaeology inspector Marcin Kosowicz said that the burial urns are thought to belong to the Lusatian culture and date between 1100 and 700 B.C. “The removal of a considerable part of humus took place during the leveling of the ground for the construction of the playing field with heavy equipment,” Kosowicz explained. The burials were therefore very close to the surface of the ground when the children began to play. Some of the burial urns had been damaged by the construction project, he added. The burials may be linked to a nearby Bronze Age archaeological site. To read about a Lusatian cemetery with more than 150 graves, go to "World Roundup: Poland."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America