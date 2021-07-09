search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Medieval Seal’s Incomplete Engraving Identified

Friday, July 9, 2021

England Silver SealNORFOLK, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that the incomplete Latin inscription on a damaged medieval seal containing a Roman carved gem may be a biblical quote. Alex Cortez, who lives in Alameda, California, heard that Norfolk finds liaison officer Helen Geake and her team had not yet identified the incomplete inscription on the object, which was discovered by a metal detectorist in eastern England. Cortez found a reference to a similar, thirteenth-century seal engraved with part of a psalm in Latin. “So I scrutinized the photos and went through a Latin psalter until I found a likely candidate,” he said. Cortez thinks the seal matrix read “Declina a Malo, a fac bonum,” a phrase meaning “decline from evil and do good.” Geake explained that the phrase is found in Psalm 37 in modern bibles. To read about another artifact found by a metal detectorist in Norfolk, go to "Anglo-Saxon Jewelry Box."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America