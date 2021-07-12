search
Ancient Industrial-Sized Well Found in Southern India

Monday, July 12, 2021

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—The Times of India reports that an unusual rubble stone structure uncovered at Kodumanal, a site near the banks of the River Noyyal in southern India, may have been built as a 100-foot-deep well. “Through excavations all these years we have found archaeological evidence for industrial activity in Kodumanal,” said archaeologist J. Ranjith. “There were evidences to show that the inhabitants were involved in stone polishing [and] iron ore smelting. So they would require a water source close by rather than going to the river every time,” he explained. Pathway-like features on the sides of the stone structure, which measures about 33 feet square, may have been used as channels. The excavation has also revealed an access route and steps. In previous excavations, Kodumanal has yielded urn burials, cists, cairns, beads, and 2,300-year-old pottery bearing Tamil brahmi inscriptions, Ranjith added. To read about a 2,000-year-old temple complex in southeastern India, go to "India's Temple Island."

