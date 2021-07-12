search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Statistical Analysis Applied to Tombs in Eastern Sudan

Monday, July 12, 2021

Sudan Islamic TombsNAPLES, ITALY—According to a Live Science report, Stefano Costanzo of the University of Naples L’Orientale and his colleagues mapped more than 10,000 funerary monuments spotted in satellite imagery of the Kassala region of eastern Sudan. The structures include simple raised tumuli, which are widely found in Africa, and qubbas, an Islamic-style tomb or shrine. “To the naked eye, it was clear that the clustered tombs were conditioned by the environment, but deeper meaning may have been implied in their spatial arrangement,” Constanzo said. The researchers decided to analyze the placement of the tombs with a statistical modeling technique used to study the spatial patterns of stars and galaxies. They determined that the monuments consist of subclusters of burials that seem to emanate from an unidentified “parent” tomb of social or traditional importance, he explained, although more burials were found in landscapes where building materials were readily available. Future research could narrow the model by time periods, determine the precise locations of the suspected “parent” tombs, and explore who was buried in them. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. To read about the Nubian city of Kerma in northern Sudan, go to "A Nubian Kingdom Rises."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America