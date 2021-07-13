search
World War II-Era Bunker Unearthed in Poland

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

LUBLIN, POLAND—The First News reports that traces of a bunker built by German forces during World War II were unearthed in central Poland during a construction project. A wooden staircase and three underground corridors lined with wood survive, according to Dariusz Kopciowski, the Lublin Conservator of Monuments. Nazi and Soviet-made bullets were recovered from inside the structure, which suggest it may have been the site of a battle when the occupying Germany army was driven out by the Red Army in the summer of 1944. “We don’t yet know what else could be there,” Kopciowski said. “At the moment we have to check if there are not some unexploded bombs.” Researchers have also recovered mineral water bottles made in Germany and the Czech Republic at the site. To read about the Nazi occupation of Krakow, go to "Off the Grid."

Recent Issues


