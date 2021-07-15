search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Ancient Child’s Burial Uncovered in Estonia

Thursday, July 15, 2021

LÄÄNERANNA, ESTONIA—ERR News reports that the intact grave of a young child has been unearthed in western Estonia by a team of researchers led by Mati Mandel of the Estonian History Museum. The discovery was made in an agricultural field where spearheads, knives, and bracelets have been recovered. “What is significant is that when we are talking about burial places in late antiquity, we are talking about stone graves, where burials are covered with rocks,” he said. “But there are also graves where there are no rocks or there are very few and this is one of them.” The child was buried with jewelry, including an adult-sized ring, and is thought to have been a girl. The researchers plan to examine the remains for additional clues to her life. To read about the special diet of a Hohokam child buried in the Sonoran Desert between 500 and 1,000 years ago, go to "Flower Child."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America