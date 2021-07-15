Ancient Child’s Burial Uncovered in Estonia

Thursday, July 15, 2021

LÄÄNERANNA, ESTONIA—ERR News reports that the intact grave of a young child has been unearthed in western Estonia by a team of researchers led by Mati Mandel of the Estonian History Museum. The discovery was made in an agricultural field where spearheads, knives, and bracelets have been recovered. “What is significant is that when we are talking about burial places in late antiquity, we are talking about stone graves, where burials are covered with rocks,” he said. “But there are also graves where there are no rocks or there are very few and this is one of them.” The child was buried with jewelry, including an adult-sized ring, and is thought to have been a girl. The researchers plan to examine the remains for additional clues to her life. To read about the special diet of a Hohokam child buried in the Sonoran Desert between 500 and 1,000 years ago, go to "Flower Child."