search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

1,600-Year-Old Sheep Mummy from Iran Analyzed

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Iran Mummified Sheep LegDUBLIN, IRELAND—According to a statement released by Trinity College Dublin, DNA collected from the 1,600-year-old remains of a sheep recovered from Chehrabad, a salt mine in Iran, has been sequenced by an international team of geneticists and archaeologists. The salt-rich environment preserved its skin and hair fibers, which were examined with scanning electron microscopy. The animal’s well-preserved DNA revealed that it was genetically similar to sheep breeds living in the region today. The sheep likely had a hairy or mixed coat, rather than a woolly one, and a fat tail, which is sometimes associated with being good for food and well adapted to an arid climate. Kevin G. Daly of Trinity College explained that Sasanian-era herders likely raised sheep for meat consumption. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Biology Letters.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America