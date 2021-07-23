Rock-Cut Chambers Unearthed in Turkey’s House of the Muses

Friday, July 23, 2021

GAZIANTEP, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that two rock-cut chambers thought to have been used as dining rooms have been discovered in the so-called “House of the Muses,” which is located in southeastern Anatolia’s ancient city of Zeugma. The building is known for its decorative mosaic floors, and named for one consisting of portraits of the nine muses. Archaeologist Kutalmiş Görkay said work to reinforce the chambers after they were emptied of earthen fill continues. “In particular, there are risky cracks on the ceilings in the chamber,” Görkay explained. For more on Zeugma, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."