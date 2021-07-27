A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Smuggled Old Kingdom Statue Returned to Egypt
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
CAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, an Old Kingdom statue depicting the priest Nikau-Ptah has been returned to Egypt from an art gallery in the Netherlands. Nikau-Ptah is shown standing and wearing a short skirt, although the statue’s legs are missing. The priest’s name was engraved on the sculpture’s right hand. Shaaban Abdel-Gawad of Egypt’s Antiquities Repatriation Department said the statue had been illegally excavated and smuggled out of Egypt. To read about the sacred site of Heliopolis on the Nile, go to "Egypt's Eternal City."
