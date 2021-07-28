search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Copper Coins Unearthed at Greek City Site in Russia

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Russia Phanagoria CoinsKRASNODAR KRAI, RUSSIA—According to an ArtNet News report, researchers led by Vladimir Kuznetsov of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of Archaeology uncovered the broken neck of an amphora holding 80 copper staters in Phanagoria, an ancient Greek city located in southwestern Russia. The coins are thought to have been hidden before an attack by the Huns or the Turks, who burned large sections of the city and left the coins covered in ash and fire-damaged wooden floors. A broken baptismal font suggests that an early Christian basilica stood on the site where the coins were found. The copper staters are thought to have been minted in the late third or early fourth century and circulated through the sixth century. To read about another coin cache found at Phanagoria, go to "Palace of Mithradates," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2009.

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Autobiography of a Maya Ambassador

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America