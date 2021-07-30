search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Silver Coin Unearthed at India’s Keeladi Archaeological Site

Friday, July 30, 2021

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—According to a report in The Times of India, a punch-marked silver coin has been unearthed at the Keeladi archaeological site, which is located on the banks of the Vaigai River in southeastern India. The coin bears images of the sun, the moon, a bull, and a dog on its obverse, and a half circle and a sign resembling a Tamil letter on its reverse. Thangam Thennarasu, minister for industries, Tamil development, and archaeology, said the coin may have been used in trade with communities in northern India before the rise of the Mauryan Empire, around 321 B.C. To read about the discovery of an early Buddhist monastery in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, go to "Buddhist Retreat."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Autobiography of a Maya Ambassador

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America