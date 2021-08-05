search
Medieval Castle Remains Uncovered in England

Thursday, August 5, 2021

SHROPSHIRE, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that remains of a castle thought to date to the mid thirtheenth century have been discovered on the grounds of Soulton Hall, an Elizabethan Manor near the market town of Wem, some nine miles north of Shrewsbury. Archaeologists have uncovered a substantial wall, a moat bridge, and wooden blocks, as well as medieval artifacts, including a pilgrim's badge, ceramic fragements, and an ampulla, a type of flask intended to carry holy water. To read about a fortress built after the Norman invasion of England, go to "Inside the Anarchy."

