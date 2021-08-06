search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Remains of Medieval Bridge Discovered in Ljubljana

Friday, August 6, 2021

LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA—According to an STA report, archaeologists unearthed the foundations of the medieval "Butcher's Bridge" along the Ljubljanica River. The bridge was first indirectly mentioned in a written source dating to 1280. "At first it was probably fully made of wood, including the foundations on both river banks," said archaeologist Martin Horvat of the Ljubljana Museum and Galleries. These newly discovered brick foundations, which seem to date to a later construction phase in the fourteenth century, are the first material traces of the bridge's existence. The bridge derived its name from the butchers who plied their trade there, though the stench and water pollution associated with butchery led to their being banned in the early seventeenth century. Butcher's Bridge was replaced by an iron bridge in the late nineteenth century, and Shoemaker's Bridge, which was built in the 1930s, now stands on the site. To read about a 6,500-year-old dental filling found in a skull unearthed in Slovenia, go to "Fixing Ancient Toothaches."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Ugarit Archives

Autobiography of a Maya Ambassador

Letter from Alaska

Digs & Discoveries

A Challenging World

The Spider's on the Wall

Mirror, Mirror

Return to Sender

The Copper Standard

Red Carpet Treatment

Buddhist Retreat

Tubman's Training Ground

Anchors Aweigh

In the Anatolian Arena

Lost Egyptian City

Laws of the Land

Bathing at the Bar

Off the Grid

Around the World

Ancient Australian multi-tools, Africa’s oldest house, Neanderthal hygiene, and Viking warrior bedding

Artifact

All wonders great and small

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America