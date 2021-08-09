Dagger Found in Southern India Urn Burial

Monday, August 9, 2021

MADURAI, INDIA—The Times of India reports that a steel dagger with a blade measuring more than a foot in length and roughly two inches in width has been recovered from an urn burial along with human remains at Konthagai, a settlement and possible cemetery site belonging to the Keezhadi civilization. The Keezhadi people occupied the region corresponding to the modern Indian state of Tamil Nadu during the Sangam Period, from roughly the sixth century B.C. to the third century A.D. To read about a temple discovered in Tamil Nadu, go to "India's Temple Island."