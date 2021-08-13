search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Evidence of Neolithic Dairy Farming Found in Wales

Friday, August 13, 2021

PEMBROKESHIRE, WALES—BBC News reports that dairy fat has been detected on pottery unearthed at the Trellyffaint Neolithic monument, a site in southwest Wales where two concentric earthen henges have been found. The residue, thought to have been left by butter, cheese, or yogurt, dates to about 3100 B.C., according to George Nash of the University of Coimbra, and is the oldest-known evidence of dairy farming in Wales. “It’s incredibly rare to find any archaeological remains such as bone and pottery in this part of Wales because of the soil’s acidity,” he said. These early farmers are likely to have continued to hunt and gather resources from their environment, he added. “The pottery recovered from this excavation probably reveals something about the veneration of the earth and what it could provide, hence the offering of dairy products within a ritualized landscape,” Nash surmised. To read about the earliest evidence for dairy production in India, go to "Around the World: India."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America