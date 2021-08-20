Anglo-Saxon Monastery Uncovered in England

Friday, August 20, 2021

BERKSHIRE, ENGLAND—According to a statement released by the University of Reading, traces of timber buildings, food remains, pottery, and a bronze bracelet and dress pin have been found on the grounds of a church in southeastern England. The site is thought to represent one of a network of medieval monasteries situated along the River Thames. Historic sources indicate that Queen Cynethryth, widow of King Offa of Mercia, served as a royal abbess of this monastery, which was strategically located in the village of Cookham, on the contested boundary between the kingdoms of Mercia and Wessex. Queen Cynethryth is thought to have been buried at the site sometime after A.D. 798. To read how Offa, Cynethryth, and other Anglo-Saxon royals used taxation to cement their power, go to "Ancient Tax Time: The Kings' Dues."