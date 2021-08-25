A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Remnant of Edinburgh’s Historic Tram Network Uncovered
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that work to extend a tram line in Edinburgh has uncovered original brickwork and a pulley wheel. Edinburgh’s pulley wheel tram system, dated to about 1899, ran on cables powered by stationary steam engines and replaced horse-drawn trams. This cable-winding mechanism was found near the so-called “Pilrig muddle,” where passengers transferred from Edinburgh’s trams to Leith’s separate transportation system, which was electrified in 1901. Edinburgh’s tram system was electrified in 1922, after Leith became part of Edinburgh. City archaeologist John Lawson said that archaeologists will try to remove the obsolete pulley wheel for safekeeping. For more on archaeology in Scotland, go to "Letter from Scotland: Land of the Picts."
Advertisement
Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan
Putting a finger on fate
Advertisement
Advertisement