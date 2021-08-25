search
Remnant of Edinburgh’s Historic Tram Network Uncovered

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that work to extend a tram line in Edinburgh has uncovered original brickwork and a pulley wheel. Edinburgh’s pulley wheel tram system, dated to about 1899, ran on cables powered by stationary steam engines and replaced horse-drawn trams. This cable-winding mechanism was found near the so-called “Pilrig muddle,” where passengers transferred from Edinburgh’s trams to Leith’s separate transportation system, which was electrified in 1901. Edinburgh’s tram system was electrified in 1922, after Leith became part of Edinburgh. City archaeologist John Lawson said that archaeologists will try to remove the obsolete pulley wheel for safekeeping. For more on archaeology in Scotland, go to "Letter from Scotland: Land of the Picts."

