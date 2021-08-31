A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America
Two Prehistoric Settlements Found in Czech Republic
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
HRADEC KRÁLOVÉ, CZECH REPUBLIC—Radio Prague International reports that two prehistoric settlements were discovered in the northern Czech Republic during an investigation ahead of a construction project led by Miroslav Novák of the Museum of Eastern Bohemia. Researchers recovered traces of dwellings, food storage pits, furnaces, and stone molds for casting bronze objects. To read about a Neolithic well uncovered in East Bohemia, go to "Around the World: Czech Republic."
