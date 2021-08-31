search
Possible Viking-Period Long Knife Unearthed in Poland

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

GRÓDEK, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that researchers uncovered an eighth-century A.D. combat knife, or langsax, in northeastern Poland while looking for an eleventh-century battlefield in the Wda Landscape Park. The knife, which has a 30-inch blade, is thought to have been made in Norway. “The weapon’s size is impressive for a combat knife, it could easily measure against double-edged swords from that period,” said archaeologist Mateusz Sosnowski. The tip of the blade is slightly bent, but Sosnowski said the damage is thought to have occurred after the weapon was lost. “We intend to carry out detailed metallographic tests that may allow us to gain additional knowledge about this unique weapon specimen,” he added. To read about the burials of four medieval knights unearthed near the village of Cieple, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."

Recent Issues


