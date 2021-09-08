search
Sixth-Century Cache of Gold Objects Discovered in Denmark

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Denmark Gold ObjectsJELLING, DENMARK—The AFP reports that a cache of 1,500-year-old gold objects weighing a total of about two pounds was discovered in southwestern Denmark by a metal detectorist. Mads Ravn of Vejle Museums said the 22 objects, which bear runes and motifs not seen before, were buried in an Iron Age longhouse. While one inscriptions refers to the fourth-century ruler Constantine, the others may refer to rulers of the time or Norse mythology, he explained. “The find consists of a lot of gold items, including a medallion the size of a saucer,” Ravn said. To read about ship settings on the Danish island of Hjarnø, go to "Viking Fantasy Island."

