search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Walls of Possible Anglo-Saxon Church Unearthed in England

Thursday, September 9, 2021

England Anglo Saxon ChurchSTOKE MANDEVILLE, ENGLAND—Buckinghamshire Live reports that archaeologists working ahead of a road construction project in southeastern England uncovered traces of an Anglo-Saxon–era church underneath the remains of St. Mary’s Old Church, a structure built on a compacted foundation shortly after the Norman invasion. Team leader Rachel Wood said the building found under the compacted foundation had flint walls forming a square. “To have so much of it remaining, including the walls and even some flooring, will provide a great deal of information about the site prior to the construction of the Norman church in 1080,” she said. For more on the Norman invasion, go to "Norman Conquest Coin Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019. 

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America