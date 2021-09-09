Walls of Possible Anglo-Saxon Church Unearthed in England

Thursday, September 9, 2021

STOKE MANDEVILLE, ENGLAND—Buckinghamshire Live reports that archaeologists working ahead of a road construction project in southeastern England uncovered traces of an Anglo-Saxon–era church underneath the remains of St. Mary’s Old Church, a structure built on a compacted foundation shortly after the Norman invasion. Team leader Rachel Wood said the building found under the compacted foundation had flint walls forming a square. “To have so much of it remaining, including the walls and even some flooring, will provide a great deal of information about the site prior to the construction of the Norman church in 1080,” she said. For more on the Norman invasion, go to "Norman Conquest Coin Hoard," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.