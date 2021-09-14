Statue of Roman Emperor Hadrian Unearthed in Turkey

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

AYDIN, TURKEY—According to a Hurriyet Daily News report, six fragments of a marble statue of the Roman emperor Hadrian have been unearthed in western Turkey’s ancient city of Alabanda by a team of researchers led by Ali Yalçin Tavukçu of Atatürk University in Erzurum. The statue, estimated to be 1,900 years old, stood about eight feet tall. “The area where the statue fragments were found is the ancient parliament building,” said Umut Tuncer, Aydin Provincial Culture and Tourism Director. “It is one of the largest parliament buildings in Anatolia.” The statue is thought to have been erected in honor of one of the emperor’s visits to the region. To read about archaeology along Hadrian's Wall, go to "The Wall at the End of the Empire."